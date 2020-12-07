Adam Sandler: What is net worth and journey of life?

Adam Sandler is an American actor and comedian, known for his roles in films like Punch-Drunk Love and The Wedding Singer. He is also a producer, screenwriter, and musician. Along with his feature films he also released six comedy albums.

All his feature films have performed well at the box office and two of his comedy albums were certified double-platinum. His net worth is estimated to be $420 million.

Adam Sandler Early Life –

Adam was born on September 9, 1966. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, USA. His father was an electrical engineer and his mother was a nursery school teacher. He is the youngest among the four children. He went to Manchester Central High School. He was called the clown of the class. His brother spotted his talent and encouraged him to perform at a stand-up comedy club in Boston. After graduating from high school he studied at Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute in New York. He also went to Tisch School of the Arts at New York University where he graduated in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in acting.

Adam Sandler Career Life –

In the late 1980s, Adam’s first television appearances were on The Cosby Show. In this show, he is seen as a friend of the Huxtable family. Remote Control (MTV game show) he became regular. During this period he continued performing stand-up comedy. He got the attention of comedian Dennis Miller and he recommended Adam to the staff of ‘Saturday Night Live. He was appointed writer over there. Soon he started appearing in the show occasionally and became a cast member. For 5 years he was associated with the show where he gained popularity for his juvenile, oddball antics.

In the late 1980s, he started appearing in films but in the 1990s he started getting recognition for his performance. In 1993 he appeared in the film Coneheads and in 1994 Airheads. In the late 1990s, his successful string of films continued. In the comedy film Happy Gilmore in 1996, he played the role of an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers his passion for golf. For this role, he received much acclaim. In 1998 he acted in The Wedding Singer.

He founded his own company Happy Madison Productions in 1999. Since then he has produced a number of films. The 1st film was Rob Schneider’s film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. He cast SNL performers in various roles in his films. He made series of comedy albums in the 1990s like They’re All Gonna Laugh at You, What the Hell Happened to Me, What’s Your Name, Stan, and Judy’s Kid.

Some of his films include – Reign Over Me, Just Go With It, Blended, Pixels, The Ridiculous 6, etc. His award includes – Best Actor’ award (2002) at the Gijón International Film Festival, Male Star of the Year (2014) at the CinemaCon Awards, People’s Choice Awards several times, etc.

Adam Sandler Personal Life –

Adam married actress Jacqueline Samantha Titone in 2003. They have two daughters.

