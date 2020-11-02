Actor Stephen Amell got injured on Set of Heels, Currently Recovering at Home

Arrow actor Stephen Amell is currently recovering from a back injury he received last week whilst on the set of wrestling drama Heels.

The injury came while performing a stunt on-set. The actor is currently recovering in his home post a medical evaluation, eagerly waiting to resume filming. Meanwhile, the production of Heels is confirmed to still be underway, despite this unfortunate speed bump.

Stephen Amell was quickly examined by the studio’s on-set medic when he was injured trying to execute a thoroughly rehearsed stunt on set. The show insists that both medical and stunt professionals always be on set while the actors perform their stunts.

It seems that Amell is having quite a hard time staying healthy recently since the news of his back injury did not come long after the poor guy had just recovered from a COVID-19 infection. The back injury came not long after Amell returned to the set after recovering from Corona.

Heels is set in a small Georgia community, and the plot is based on the rivalry between two brothers, both wrestlers, as they go to war over their father’s legacy. The show’s first season is still in production and the release date hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. These recent setbacks are sure to push it even further than anticipated.

Before Heels, Amell has portrayed DC’s Green Arrow for 8 seasons, kickstarting the Arrowverse which also consists of Grant Gustin’s Flash and Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl. It was this franchise that brought Amell global fame and fan-following.

Other TV shows that the actor has appeared in include ABC’s Private Practice, HBO’s Hung, and The CW’s Vampire Diaries.

Stephen’s Net Worth

The actor has made quite a reputation for himself through Arrow, which is eight seasons long, each season having approximately twenty-two episodes, that combined with Amell’s other works has earned the actor an estimated net worth of $7 million as of 2020.

The post Actor Stephen Amell got injured on Set of Heels, Currently Recovering at Home by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.