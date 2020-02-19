Activision Blizzard exec leaks that Overwatch might become a TV series

Since 2014, Blizzard has actually launched a lot of awesome motion picture video clips for Overwatch that a lot of us have actually asked yourself when Blizzard would ultimately consider adjusting the video game to the cinema or as a TV program. (The contrasts to Pixar have actually been around considering that the very start.) Well, an Activision Blizzard exec’s return to currently tips that Blizzard did check out the opportunity of a real Overwatch TV program, one that might also still get on the method– as well as there might be a Diablo one, also.

According to the LinkedIn account of Nick van Dyk, that so occurs to be accountable of the component of Activision Blizzard in charge of structure TV reveals as well as films, he was directly associated with creating as well as offering a computer animated Overwatch TV program. The remainder of his return to recommends he might have actually been simply the guy for the work: he formerly functioned at Disney, where he played a essential function in assisting the firm acquire Pixar, as well as he evidently marketed an anime-style Diablo reveal to Netflix.

If that’s real, it verifies a veteran report that Netflix had one in the jobs– though it’s unclear if the program is still in manufacturing. van Dyk’s account notes that the Overwatch TV series was just “marketed,” not greenlit, as well as that the Diablo program remained in “pre-production” eventually. Blizzard has actually not made any kind of main news bordering either job, so it’s feasible neither will certainly take off.

