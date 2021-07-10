Action star Williams Smith dies at 88!

USA’s action hero William Smith, known for his roles in “Laredo” and “Rich Man, Poor Man”, passed away at the age of 88. The star was popular for playing biker, cowboys, brawlers and for fighting Clint Eastwood and other icons.

The news of Smith’s death was confirmed by his wife Joanne Cervelli Smith. Joanne told that her husband died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. However, she had not agreed to share the cause of Williams’ death.

Born in Columbia in 1993, the legendary action hero Williams began his acting career, when he was an eight year old kid, featuring in 1942’s “The Ghost of Frankenstein.” Smith, after completing his higher education from UCLA, intended to serve for the government. However, Smith eventually agreed to a contract with MGM in mostly western and biker-themed films and TV shows.

After that, Smith appeared in ‘Gunsmoke’, ‘The Virginian’, ‘Perry Mason’, ‘Batman’, ‘Lassie’, and ‘The Mod Squad’. Finally, he got his lead role as Texas ranger Joe Riley in 1965 in NBC’s Laredo. One of Smith’s memorable works was the hit miniseries ‘Rich Man, Poor Man’, in which he played the character of a bloodthirsty archenemy named Anthony Falconetti.

Williams Smith’s last acting job was the 2020 comedy film ‘Irresistible’.

Other than that, besides acting, Williams Smith was an avid body builder, and he also served in the Korean War.

Was lucky enough to chat with William Smith most morning’s at Worlds Gym Venice LA – gave me nothing but encouragement in my early days, was such an impressive looking man and actor in his DAY . RIP Bill x Darker Than Amber fight on YouTube BRUTAL https://t.co/fs8nIk4KV7 pic.twitter.com/zKbAu5vQML

— Craig Fairbrass (@craigfairbrass) July 10, 2021

Upon the news of his demise, Williams Smith’s fans and other celebrities paid their tributes to the actor. British actor Craig Fairbrass tweeted, “Was lucky enough to chat with William Smith most mornings at Worlds Gym Venice LA- gave me nothing but encouragement in my early day, was such am impressive looking man and actor in his DAY… RIP Bill Bill x Darker Than Amber fight on YouTube BRUTAL.”

Eric Red, director and writer, famously known for horror films such as “The Hitcher” wrote on Twitter, “Farewell #WilliamSmith. Ultimate movie bad-ass anti-hero, villain and tough guy, his formidable visceral physical presence made him truly dangerous on screen. William Smith was my first choice for the Jesse Hooker role in NEAR DARK and his audition was everything we expected.”

Smith is survived by his wife of 31 years, Joanne Cervelli Smith, son William E. Smith III, and daughter Sherri Anne Cervelli.

