Academy Awards For The Best Actress Lead Role 2020!!

The Academy Award for Best Actress – an award presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences annually. It is given in recognition of an actress who has given an outstanding performance in a chief role while working within the movie industry.

The award given to each newcomer is traditionally presented by the previous year’s Best Actor winner. This is how it goes!! Let’s look into some of the former actresses below-

2020: Renee Zellweger for – Judy

Renee Zellweger grabbed onto her second Academy Award in 2020, and this time as the best actress for her role as Judy Garland in the eponymous biopic. Her satin and perfectly fit asymmetrical dress won reviews as one of the best dresses on the red carpet this time.

2019: Olivia Colman for – The Favourite

Olivia Colman gazed regally in a custom-made Prada frock that combined incredible elements, like a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a silk organza cape that collected into a bow at the back. The deep green color and delicate patterning made her humble and hilarious acceptance speech all the added memorable.

2018: Frances McDormand for – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Frances McDormand acquired the award for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” that day she wore a long-sleeve gold and black ombre gown. The candid actress used the opportunity to introduce the world to the term formation rider.

2017: Emma Stone for – La La Land

Emma Stone took a lead from flappers with this gold, fringe-covered number in 2017. She ultimately won for her role in “La La Land.”

2016: Brie Larson for – Room

Brie Larson took home the gold for her role in – Room wearing a royal blue Gucci dress. She accessorized the fluted gown with a large, pearl-encrusted belt and pairing earrings.

2015: Julianne Moore for – Still Alice

Julianne Moore chose a stunning Chanel design for her big night. The white column gown was comprised in sequins and featured black and white floral appliques, not unlike those on Olivia de Havilland’s dress from 1950. As they say, in the fashion world, everything that is old turns new again!

The post Academy Awards For The Best Actress Lead Role 2020!! by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.