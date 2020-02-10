Abode adds HomeKit support to a second home security system

Smart home security firm Abode has added HomeKit compatibility to its Smart Security equipment, the corporate introduced in the present day. This is the second system within the Abode portfolio to obtain HomeKit support, integrating its sensors with Apple’s good home system. Its Iota system was the primary self-installed home security system to be added to HomeKit again in November.

Now, each Smart Security and Iota will be managed by way of Apple’s Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and HomePod. To entry the Home app remotely, customers want a fourth-generation Apple TV or newer, HomePod, or an iPad operating iOS 10 or newer within the home. Existing Smart Security Kit customers might be ready to enroll their methods by way of a firmware replace that may go stay in the present day, February 10th. Anyone who purchases an Iota or Smart Security Kit sooner or later can add HomeKit by way of Abode’s app.

The Smart Security system comes with a key fob, a movement sensor, and a window / door sensor, together with a gateway that’s suitable with Z-Wave Plus, Zigbee, and AbodeRF units. The fundamental model prices $179 for simply the equipment, the “join” model is $219 and consists of a yr of telephone support, and the “safe” model is presently listed on Abode’s web site for $279 and consists of all that the lower-tier choices supply plus 24-hour monitoring and an prolonged guarantee.

Abode’s two HomeKit-supporting methods are pretty related, permitting properties to be monitored with a number of sensors. The foremost variations between the 2 methods: the Iota equipment can be utilized with Wi-Fi and has an HD digital camera constructed into the gateway, whereas the Smart Security equipment’s gateway wants Ethernet entry and doesn’t have a built-in digital camera.

Abode gateway, key fob, movement sensor, and door / window sensor.Image: Abode

Users can arm or disarm their Abode security system and obtain notifications that a movement sensor has been triggered. Any Abode-branded door or window sensors, occupancy sensors, and movement sensors might be added to the Home app when linked to the Smart Security Kit gateway.