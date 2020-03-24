A study shows that female mammals live longer than male mammals

New research has suggested that most female mammals live longer than males, just like in humans; women live longer than men. Scientists discovered that most of the female mammals from Elephants to Lions, Orcas to Seals have longer lifespans to that of male mammals.

As one of our news sources reported that this research had been done on 101 different species of wild mammals, which are living in 134 different locations. 60% of female mammals have longer lifespans than males. Researchers did deep research and got to the conclusion that female mammals had an 18.6% longer life span than males.

Comparatively, in the human population, females live 7.8% longer than males, as the study suggests.

According to researches, there were quite a few mammals where the male specie lived longer, such as horses, some bats, and rabbits — the magnitude was far smaller.

A researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research and an author of this Study, Jean François Lemaître, further added that the study was the most far-reaching on the topic to date, although he stated that it does not include many species of small rodents because there is not enough data on those animals in the wild.

In addition to this, Researchers also explained the reasons for the longevity gap between the two sexes. The findings of his study indicated that the difference in male and female longevity was influenced by the environment and reproductive roles of species.

According to the study, there are no clear sexual variations in aging rates. However, sexual variations in the median lifespan of adults and the aging rates vary significantly across the species.

Besides this, Lemaître also said that males expand and get bigger and have characteristics such as large antlers, which leads to “physiological costs” and this influences how they respond to environmental factors such as pathogens — raising the lifespan differences between males and females.

Even if the females have a longer lifespan than the males, this did not mean that as they grow older, the chances of dying rise more in males than females. The team found out that the male mortality predicted is often higher, but mortality rates are about the same for both genders as they age.

One of the latest research in this field indicated that men and women’s genetic differences were significant. In humans, the cell contains different chromosomes, depending on gender. Females have two X chromosomes, while males have both X and Y. The hypothesis is that women’s new X has a protective effect over the harmful mutations and that this in animals as well.