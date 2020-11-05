A Quiet Place II helmed by John Krasinski slated to premiere in 2021

After the success of the 2018 horror movie, A Quiet Place, John Krasinski is now actively involved in the production of the sequel. A Quiet Place II is produced by Platinum Dunes, with Krasinski as the scriptwriter along with the director of this movie. The movie is now delayed to release internationally in 2021.

Here is the Twitter post which clears that the A Quiet Place movie will have its sequel part

#AQuietPlace Part II pic.twitter.com/Cu1YoV06oN

— A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) March 12, 2020

The premise of this franchise is based on the characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The events of the first movie of this franchise A Quiet Place released two years ago follows the plights of the Abbott family who are a resident of the post-apocalyptic US. It is invaded by the monsters and the Abbotts are forced to live in silence to save themselves from these murdering monsters.

What can we expect from the upcoming movie?

The horror flick, A Quiet Place II was originally scheduled to release in theatres on March 20, 2020, but was pushed back to release on September 4, 2020, in accordance with the safety protocols for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the pandemic still growing robust and posing threats to the entertainment industries as well, the movie did not make its September release and now A Quiet Place II is expected to release in theatres on April 23, 2021.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures, it acknowledges that this release date has been shifted further to follow the safety protocols.

In the main cast of the movie, we have

1) Emily Blunt in the role of Evelyn;

2) Millicent Simmonds in the role of Regan; and

3) Noah Jupe in the role of Marcus.

While John Krasinski is integrally involved as the director of this sequel, he will be seen in the role of Lee once again in the movie. But his appearance is rumored to be seen only in flashback sequences.

Besides the cast members who are reprising their roles from the previous movie, two new members have been cast in the main role. This includes Cillian Murphy as Emmett. And, Djimon Hounsou is also a part of the movie but his role is not disclosed as of now.

Cillian Murphy gives a quick insight into his role in an interview. He said,

“For me, Emmett represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they’ve all given up. Here comes this girl [Regan] who allows you to believe in more, and allows you to believe in yourself. That idea, I’ve always been really enthralled by.”

Also Read: A Quiet Place 2: Touch to know the cast, plot, and the release date

Is the trailer for A Quiet Place II available?

Yes, the trailer is available for A Quiet Place II was released earlier this year. Watch the trailer here.

According to the synopsis of the upcoming movie, Evelyn Abbott is forced to step out of her farms into the outside world with her children, as the farms are burned down. Via the flashback scenes, the apocalyptic alien invasions will be shown in the sequel. In this journey, the Abbotts will meet two new characters. But as of now, it is not known whether they will be friends or foes.

The post A Quiet Place II helmed by John Krasinski slated to premiere in 2021 by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js