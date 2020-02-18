A perfect conjunction! – Sky & Telescope

Photographer

dr. ski

Email

dktrski@yahoo.com.ph

Location of image

Valencia, Philippines

Date/Time of image

Feb 18, 2020/ 4: 50 am

Equipment

Canon G9X, 11 x70 Binoculars, Eyepiece forecast. 2sec direct exposure at ISO2500

Description

The Moon’s occultation of Mars will certainly happen beyond of the world from me. But I reach witness the combination of Mars and also the Trifid/Lagoon galaxies. The galaxies straddle the Ecliptic, and also Mars is a portion of a level South of the Ecliptic currently. All items go to the very same Right Ascension (18 humans resources,3 minutes).

.

.

.

CLASSIFICATIONS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(******************************** )(****************************************** )(************************************************ )(********************************************************* )Pictures

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

About dr. ski

Student of theCelestialSphere for the last50 years; (******************** )years from mid-Northern latitudes and also the last(************************ )years fromTropical latitudes.(************************** )a journey! &#(********************** );. .

.

.