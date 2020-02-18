A perfect conjunction! – Sky & Telescope

Photographer
dr. ski
dktrski@yahoo.com.ph
Location of image
Valencia, Philippines
Date/Time of image
Feb 18, 2020/ 4: 50 am
Equipment
Canon G9X, 11 x70 Binoculars, Eyepiece forecast. 2sec direct exposure at ISO2500
Description
The Moon’s occultation of Mars will certainly happen beyond of the world from me. But I reach witness the combination of Mars and also the Trifid/Lagoon galaxies. The galaxies straddle the Ecliptic, and also Mars is a portion of a level South of the Ecliptic currently. All items go to the very same Right Ascension (18 humans resources,3 minutes).
CLASSIFICATIONS
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & Telescope Pictures
About dr. ski
Student of the Celestial Sphere for the last 50 years; years from mid-Northern latitudes and the last years from Tropical latitudes. a journey!
