A Peek Into The Life Of Phil Robertson, How Much is he Worth?

Phil Robertson or Phil Alexander Robertson who you may have seen in Duck Dynasty is also, apart from being a reality TV star, an accomplished businessman, and a professional hunter.

He has a master’s degree in education and has even spent a couple of years as a teacher.

Overview

Robertson was born on April 24, 1946, in Vivian, Louisiana, and is currently aged 74. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University. He has been married to Marsha Kay Carroway since 1996 and is the father of 5 children. Professionally, he is a hunter, businessman, and reality TV star.

Early Life

Robertson was the third-youngest of the seven children of Merritt and James Robertson. His family was extremely poor and due to that they rarely bought any commodities. Growing or hunting their own food instead. They did not even have electricity or a proper toilet.

Robertson has recalled that it was in the 1950s that they used to live like it was 1850, but no matter what the circumstances, he and his family were always happy.

Robertson was an athlete in high school, brilliant in football, baseball, and track. This gave him the opportunity to attend Louisiana Tech in Ruston on a football scholarship. He was even approached to play football at a national level, but he chose not to as he preferred hunting.

Robertson has a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a Master’s in Education.

Phil Robertson Career

Robertson spent quite a few years as a teacher before deciding to become a professional fisherman. By 1975, he was running his own bar.

Later on, he invented the Duck Commander Call, being unsatisfied with the condition of duck calls back in his time. The Duck Commander Company was incorporated in 1973 and is a multi-million dollar business today which is handled by Phil’s son Willie Robertson.

The A&E reality TV show Duck Commander which aired from 2012 to 2017 covered the lives of Robertson within Duck Commander.

The Net Worth of Phil Robertson

If we take into account Robertson’s business, combined with his TV career, and not forgetting his hunting and teaching gigs, his estimated net worth as of 2020 is $10 million.

