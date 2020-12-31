A Million Little Things season 4: When is the new season coming?

A Million Little Things is an ABC drama that has captured the attention of many people. It was created by DJ Nash. It made its first debut on September 26, 2018. However, in the next consecutive years, the show released its next two seasons. The last season aired on November 19, 2020. After A Million Little Things season, 2 released and ended in a cliffhanger, everyone was eager for a season 3. Now that we have the third season, the question again arises about the release of A Million Little Things season 4. Season 4 has not been given a green light yet. However, considering the previous seasons we can expect it to air by the end of 2021. Scroll down and read to know more about this show and its cast.

What is the show about?

A Million Little Things shows about a tight-knit group of friends. Staying apart from a friend is hard enough, imagine what we go through if one of them takes their own life. This show revolves around such a plot. After one of their friends took his own life, the others were suddenly snapped to think of life in a different way. They decide to live their life at the same time, grieving their friend’s death. However, this is not as easy said than done. They also struggle with issues and learn to overcome them.

Other updates on A Million Little Things season 4

A Million Little Things Season 4 can also be expected to release next year like the previous seasons which released one after the other in consecutive years. The team has not yet talked about cancelling the show and so we hope it’s all going good and we get to see the cast once again. The show will bring in more adventurous and pleasant moments in the life of the group of friends. It will also keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The cast of the show includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima as Darcy. Other cast members are also likely to return.

