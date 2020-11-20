A Discovery of Witches season 2 will be a gift of new year for the audience !

A Discovery of Witches is a British fantasy television series. It is based on the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. Bad Wolf and Sky Productions produced the series. Season 1 premiered in the United Kingdom on Sky One on 14 September 2018 which consists of 8 episodes. Diana Bishop, (a historian, and reluctant witch) discovers a bewitched manuscript unexpectedly in Oxford’s Bodleian Library. This forces her back into the world of magic so that she can unravel the secrets it holds about magical beings.

A Discovery of Witches season 2 hit the screen –

In November 2018 Sky One renewed A Discovery of Witches for seasons 2 and 3. The filming of the series began in 2019. In December 2019 it was shared in the official Twitter account that the United Kingdom shooting is over. Now shooting in Italy will begin in 2020. But now due to the pandemic shooting had to halt. As per sources season, 2 is set to premiere on 8 January 2021. It will consist of 10 episodes.

A Discovery of Witches season 2-star casts –

Matthew Clairmont and Diana Bishop will once again be seen as the show’s protagonists. Then Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, Daniel Ezra, Aisling Loftus, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Main Buska, Owen Teale, Trevor Eve, and Gregg Chillin can also be seen in the same role. This clearly indicates that most of the old casts are back in this season.

A Discovery of Witches season 2 story –

Season 2 is based on the book Shadow of Light. The audience can see Diana and Matthew’s time-travel to Elizabethan London. Diana goes on a journey to find a teacher for her magic as well as to find the Book of Life. As per sources Gerbert, Knox, Satu, and Domenico try to find out what happened to Matthew and Diana. Marcus and Miriam and Sarah and Emally try to protect Sophie, who is pregnant with a witch baby.

A Discovery of Witches who all have acted so far –

Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop

Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont

Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore

Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain

Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen

Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard

Owen Teale as Peter Knox

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop

Valarie Pettiford as Emily Mather

Trevor Eve as Gerbert d Aurillac

Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont

