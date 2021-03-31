8 Ball Pool Mod apk: One of the Top rated games on Play Store!

Whenever we will talk about indoor games, the game that is bound to hit our minds would be Pool or snooker. Personally, some months ago, I used go to a nearby snooker club where I literally got addicted to playing pool. Sadly, I don’t get enough time to go there, but I get fulfilled by playing the modded version of 8 Ball Pool. This game is most probably the World’s no. 1 Multiplayer Pool Game Online for Android and iOS.

Play this game against other players from all over the world & friends in 1 on 1 matches, enter tournaments to win huge.

Additional Information

App Name

8 Ball Pool

Publisher

Miniclip.com

Genre

Sports

Size

70M

Latest Version

5.2.6

MOD Info

Sighting/Line

Get it On

Google Play

Update

March 22, 2021

Features of 8 Ball Pool:

Compete for 1 v 1 or In 8 v 8 Player Tournaments

Improve your skills in the practice area, take on the world in 1 vs 1 matches, or join tournaments to win great cues with advanced skills & trophies.

Play for Pool Coins & Items

Customize your pool table and Cue stick or to buy new items in the game’s Shop.

Challenge Your Friends

Sign up with your Miniclip account or Facebook Account and you will be able to challenge your friends added to your profile in the game.

How to Install:

1- Uninstall the Play Store version of 8 Ball Pool if you have already installed it on your phone.

2- Open Settings, Go to Security after that Privacy & Enable Unknown Sources.

3- Download the Mod Apk from the given link.

4- Then click on Apk File and Install it on your device.

5- Open the App

6- Login with your Google Play Games account, Miniclip ID, Facebook, or you can also Play as Guest.

Play more no. of matches to increase your ranking and get access to more restrictive match locations, where you play against only the Pro Pool players.

8 Ball Pool MOD Apk Features: –

1- Unlimited Coins/Cash/Money

2- A long line of sighting which helps you to get a very accurate aim (Long trajectory)

3- Endless Guideline

4- All Tables Open

5- Level 100 Temporary

6- Anti-Ban (Anti Cheat)

Download Here:

https://androidhackers.io/8-ball-pool-mod-apk/

The post 8 Ball Pool Mod apk: One of the Top rated games on Play Store! by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.