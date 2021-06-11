7 Things You Need to Know as a New Mac User

So, you became a new Mac user just recently. Congratulations on entering the Apple club, and it’s time to share your experience with the world. You might feel switching from Windows to Mac is a little bit difficult, but you will soon become familiar with your new system. Here are some useful tips that all Apple newbies must know to be able to use Mac efficiently.

Understand Mac Accounts

You can configure your Mac account with either of the three different settings: Standard account, Managed account, and Administrator account.

Standard account gives you access to your personal files and will give you the right to change system preferences.

Managed accounts are the best option if you share your Mac system with your friends as it allows you to manage rights and permissions. This account enables you to set parental control to restrict what your kids can watch on Mac.

Administrator account is mostly used as it is the one that the user creates on a new Mac or MacBook. This Account will give you access to all the system settings and files as it comes with no access limitations.

Rearrange or Remove Menu Bar Icons

The bar on the top of your Mac screen is the menu bar, and it allows you to easily move or delete its items. Hold down the command key and then drag the built-in menu bar icons where you want to move it. To remove icon from menu bar mac has, you can simply drop it off the bar.

To remove third-party icons from the menu bar, go to System Preferences and then Users & Groups. Next, click on the Login Items tab and click on the (-) minus button to remove the menu bar items. These items will no longer open automatically on login.

Set up a Backup Plan for Your Mac

You must always backup your data regularly, even if you store your data in iCloud. Having a local backup can prevent you in the event of data loss as you can easily restore your data whenever you want. You should have a local backup which means having a copy of your data on another drive.

Time Machine backups are efficient and easy to restore as they give you a seamless backup and restore experience. If you have a Time Machine backup, store it on an external hard drive.

In addition, you can clone your data to have a carbon drive of the data you have stored on your Mac. For important data, you can select to have an off-site backup and save the drive at a safe place, away from home.

Turn on Automatic Mac Updates

Make sure that your macOS updates are ready so that you can install them to keep your computer up-to-date. You need to turn on automatic app update downloads. Go to the Mac App Store and then click the App Store in the menu bar.

Go to Preferences in the dropdown menu and tick the checkbox available on the left of Automatic Updates. To disable the background app updates, you need to repeat the same process and uncheck the Automatic Updates checkbox.

View Finder-Hidden Files

If you have switched from the Windows ecosystem, you must know the power of Windows Explorer. Likewise, Finder is something where you will find the most useful apps on Mac.

Though it doesn’t show you exactly everything on display, it stores all the system files and library.

The files that are not visible by default are usually headed by a full stop (.), such as ‘.bash profile’, ‘.htaccess file’, and .svn directory. Folders such as /bin, /etc, and /usr along with the Library folder that contains application files are saved out of sight.

An easy way to view these hidden files within a folder is by opening Finder and then holding down the Command + Shift +. (full stop) keys altogether. Press these keys again to hide the files. You can find the unnecessary files and delete them to speed up your computer.

Connect Peripherals

Peripherals or input devices like trackpads, mice, and keyboards are important components that help you get the most from your Mac system. Sometimes, you need to set up a printer too. To use a printer in Mac, you need to add it to the list of printers through Printers & Scanners preferences.

In the majority of cases, macOS uses AirPrint to connect a printer or automatically download the printer driver or software. Mac gives the option to add either a USB printer, a WIFI printer, a network printer by its IP address, or a Bluetooth printer.

Enable Do Not Disturb

Do you know you can mute notifications to stop receiving Mac updates? Simply press the Option key and go to the Notifications icon available in the top right. Wait for the icon to turn grey. When the icon becomes light grey, the Do Not Disturb mode is enabled. You can repeat the same process to switch ‘On’ your Mac notifications. For more details on the topic, you may learn how to use Do Not Disturb on a Mac in detail.