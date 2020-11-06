6ix9ine an American rapper a story to success!

Daniel Hernandez is professionally known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, or Tekashi69. He is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and internet personality. He is known for his distinctive rainbow theme look, aggressive style of rapping, tattoos, controversial public persona, and legal issues. His net worth is $8 million.

6ix9ine Early Life –

Daniel was born on May 8, 1996, in Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York City. Until he was 13 he was raised along with his elder brother. His father has shot dead a few steps away from home. After the death of his father, he becomes mentally disturbed. He was removed from the school when he was in 8 grade for bad behavior. He then started doing odd jobs to support his mother financially. He even sold drugs to increase his income. Later he was arrested for his criminal activities and put in jail.

6ix9ine Career Life –

In 2012 Daniel meets Peter “Righteous P” Rodgers, CEO of New York record label Hikari-Ultra. After the meeting, he decided to do rap songs. He finally began his career as a rapper in 2014. He released songs such as “69” and “Scumlife”. In October 2014 he collaborated for the first time as a leading artist along with two other rappers.

Next three years he released multiple tracks and various videos. Some of the tracks include Scumlife, Hellsing Station, Yokai, etc. He drew the attention of the audience for an aggressive style of rapping. He uses anime as music video visuals. FCK THEM released many of his early songs.

Daniel got fame as an internet meme for his rainbow-plated grills, extensive tattoos, and rainbow-dyed hair. He eventually became an associate of fellow New York rapper ZilaKami. But later they got parted as Daniel stole instrumentals and songs they had made together.

Daniel 2017 songs Exodia, Go Crazy, Oweee, and Zeta Zero 0.5 helped him to get proper recognition as a rapper.

6ix9ine Personal Life –

Daniel can speak Spanish and he has sung many songs in Spanish. He was raised as Christain. When he was 18 years old he became the father of a daughter. At the end of 2018, he was sent to prison.

