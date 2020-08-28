5 Lessons We Can Learn From The Ratings Fall Of TikTok

Short video platform TikTok witnessed its rating drop to two stars from 4.6 stars recently on Google PlayStore after an online war erupted between a YouTube influencer and a TikTok creator in India.

The entire scene had its inception when TikTok creator Amir Siddiqui uploaded a video on Instagram in which he called out YouTubers by denouncing them of plagiarizing TikTok content and dropping out on brand endorsements.

Famous roaster Ajey Nagar, identified as CarryMinati, lashed out against Amir Siddiqui’s video on YouTube, which the platform took down for violating their terms of service.

After his video got taken down from YouTube, his fans started a trend #RoastNahiFryKarunga and #BanTikTok on Twitter, leading to widespread hate towards the app and the ratings plummeting significantly.

Lessons To Learn

Here is a list of 5 lessons that you must learn after seeing the sudden fall of ratings of TikTok –

Keep An Activity Check On Your App

One of the many reasons for the sudden plummeting of TikTok ratings was the abusive and non-ethical content posted by some users on the platform.

As a direct consequence, it led to widespread hate on and off the platform as people became agitated with the harsh remarks made by the user.

Thus, you need to be thorough and look for intricacies while identifying abusive content posted on your application to avoid unnecessary hate and anarchy online.

With users publishing inappropriate content and no activity check by your application’s moderators, you would start receiving negative ratings that would affect your future downloads.

App Reviews Matter

With the sudden drop in the ratings of TikTok, it gained a notorious reputation in the market as being malicious and fueling the spread of hate among the people.

As a result, the application attracted heat online, where people came up with trends like #BanTikTok on Twitter.

This turmoil accompanied by other factors led to the ban of TikTok in India, where the app already had over 600 million downloads (Source).

App review is an online platform that helps to improve your organic rankings on Google PlayStore.

App Review ensures that each review posted by different users would influence other potential users and future downloads.

App Review would help you buy google play reviews to ensure that your app stays populated only by positive ratings.

Emphasize Quality Content

With so many accusations against TikTok and the sudden drop in ratings, the platform should have emphasized quality content that might help people.

Many users did not appreciate the content available on TikTok because it hardly provided anything useful.

Many TikTok content creators swayed towards the ongoing battle with YouTube content creators, posting nothing but hate content.

If you run an app, make sure your users do not get fueled up by a particular agenda and tarnish the quality of content posted on your platform. Keep the quality and quantity of posts in check.

Keep Negative Reviews At Bay

It is imperative to call the engaged users to drop feedback; however, to build a reinforced relationship with your users, you must have excellent customer support.

Make sure your users realize where to navigate if they are experiencing problems. Don’t ignore negative feedback, but also don’t let it slam your decent ratings online.

Create a dedicated message center accessible from inside the app to help you save hours of responding to complaints from unsatisfied users.

Before you ask users for ratings, ask them if they wish to talk to the customer support if they are facing problems.

This way, you can avoid negative ratings and reviews that could tarnish your reputation online, and the users whose problems you solve might leave you positive feedback on the PlayStore.

No Compromises On App Security

With the ongoing battle between YouTube and TikTok content creators, it later surfaced that TikTok had some issues in terms of security, especially when safeguarding its users’ data.

The data received by TikTok from its users were stored in China, which raised some serious questions on the app’s reliability and security.

TikTok’s headquarters had assured data localization, i.e., data received from a country’s users won’t leave that nation’s boundaries for storage.

However, this action never gained momentum and got ignored by TikTok. Such a gesture raised even more trouble for the video creation platform as people uninstalled the app because the app scrutinized their privacy.

The post 5 Lessons We Can Learn From The Ratings Fall Of TikTok by Rishabh Rajvanshi appeared first on The TeCake.