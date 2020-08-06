5 advanced gaming technologies to watch out for in 2020

If you are someone that enjoys gaming at the cutting edge of technology, you’ve landed on the right page. Gaming remains one of the biggest sectors for entertainment on the planet, worth an estimated $90 billion. With that in mind, let’s check out where some of these billions are being spent on honing new advanced gaming tech around the world.

Facial recognition software

There are more than 2.5 billion video gamers worldwide. You probably won’t be surprised to read that China is home to a large percentage of them. In the mobile gaming sector, China accounts for around a third of the global gaming population. One of the biggest challenges for China’s mobile gaming providers is ensuring protection measures are in place to ensure gaming content is only accessible to those lawfully permitted to consume it.

Tencent, one of China’s tech unicorns, has sought to circumvent this issue by implementing facial recognition technology for players to enter their games on both mobile and desktop. It’s a positive step to prevent overexposure to gaming for individuals where needed.

Sony’s patented robot gaming buddies

The Sony PlayStation 5 is not far from release and we recently discovered that Sony has patented a new robo-buddy, designed to provide video gamers with a companion when gaming alone. The discovery was reported online by IGN after checking out America’s Patent & Trademark Office portal, which displays the robotic companion.

The robot is thought to be programmed to do more than just watch you play your own games. It will play games against you, acting as the in-built artificial intelligence (AI) that you would normally come up against in multiplayer gaming. The robot has a “feeling deduction unit” which is a roundabout way of saying it will detect emotions and be able to respond to them. Mad, hey?

Live dealer casino software

Although the online casino industry has thrived through the decades, thanks to the increasing accessibility of video slots and classic table games on all devices, it was sorely missing the human interactivity of a land-based casino floor. At least that was until the dawn of live dealer software.

The advent of high-definition (HD) real-time streams of classic table games, like blackjack and roulette, has gripped online casino gamers worldwide. Players can engage with the dealers, as well as the other players at their table, via the live chat box. Leading live casino operators like Royal Panda only utilise professionally trained dealers to ensure effective game management. The use of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology accelerates gameplay by rapidly digitizing the outcome of cards dealt on the table onto the on-screen overlay.

Cloud gaming (gaming-as-a-service)

Cloud gaming is a growing sector that is rising exponentially in line with other on-demand entertainment services like video streaming. Online games are stored remotely on a platform’s server and streamed to a gamer’s device using the platform’s software.

There are various benefits to this agile form of gaming. First and foremost, gamers don’t need to set aside ample storage space to download and install their favorite games. Secondly, these cloud-based servers are designed to provide low-latency, thus ensuring the connectivity gamers need in genres such as first-person shooters.

Virtual reality support



Image: Piqsels

At Sony’s recent Road to PlayStation 5 unveiling in May, very little was said about the console’s relationship with virtual reality (VR). Reports are still somewhat thin on the ground in terms of data on the newest PS VR2 headsets that could well and truly usher in VR gaming to the mainstream.

Nevertheless, if any of the information or rumors are to be believed, Sony could well be onto a winner. Analysts have mooted that the headset could be fully wireless, have inbuilt speakers and microphone tech, and even head position tracking to keep gamers balanced.

These emerging technologies should ensure that the coming years for gaming of various guises are more immersive and interactive than ever before. When you look back to when video gaming first reached the mainstream in the late 80s and early 90s, today’s technologies would never have appeared possible back then. The gaming sector is rapidly evolving before our very eyes.