4 Ways To Boost Inverter Battery Life and Performance

If you have an inverter battery or plan to buy one, you will want to extend its life and make it last for many years. Although many people have the same battery model, some people’s batteries live longer. Why do you believe this happens? The answer is simple. You musttake precautions! If you look after your inverter, you can extend its battery life.

Caring for it isn’t rocket science, and it will not take as much time as you might think. All you have to do is pay a little attention.

Let’s have a look at some of the tips:

REMOVE RUST FROM THE BATTERY:

Keep the inverter battery terminals free of rust and corrosion at all times. Rusting reduces the current flow of a battery, lowering its capacity. In the end, it decreases the battery’s life, which affects your inverter’s backup. Pour a solution of hot water and baking soda on the terminals to prevent rusting, then cover them with petroleum jelly to prevent possible corrosion.

BE CAREFUL NOT TO OVERCHARGE THE BATTERY:

The UPS battery uses the energy stored in it to provide electricity during a power outage. If the inverter battery is overloaded during a power outage, the backup time is reduced.As a result, it’s important to unplug devices that use a lot of electricity. Once your inverter is unplugged from the extra load, it will greatly increase the battery backup.

USING ENERGY-SAVING GADGETS AND APPLIANCES:

Energy-saving devices will help you save money on your utility bills. Using energy-efficient batteries is another excellent way to extend the battery’s backup time. For example, replacing your CFL with an LED will save you a lot of money because LEDs use 75-80 per cent less energy than CFLs. Other home appliances with a higher BEE Star (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and ceiling fans, are a great way to save energy and money. The best energy-saving appliances have a BEE Star rating of 3 to 5. The appliance will be more energy-efficient if it has a higher star rating.

KNOW ABOUT THE TYPE OF BATTERY

Inverter batteries are divided into two categories – tubular and flat. Tubular batteries allow the electrolytes to flow more freely. This keeps the battery’s temperature from rising when it’s being charged. Furthermore, it causes the battery to maintain the charge more effectively for longer, resulting in longer battery life.

In a flat plate battery, there is less room for electrolytes to travel around hence they are the fastest charging batteries. Always remember that the longer a battery is exposed to sunlight, the less efficient it becomes. As a result, your inverter’s lifespan and longevity will be affected as well.

How to Ensure A Sufficient Backup Period?

If you have a 150 ah inverter battery with a 20-hour discharge rate, you can only use one 75-watt fan and one 20-watt CFL to get the most out of your battery. Your backup time would be drastically reduced if you draw more than 95 watts from a 150 ah battery. If you use four ceiling fans and three CFLs simultaneously with a 150 ah battery, you will have very little backup.

It is crucial to buy batteries from reputed manufacturers.

