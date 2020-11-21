13 Reasons Why: What happens to the main characters in the finale of the series?

After four years of intense storyline that involves teen suicide and sexual assault to other tabooed topics like that of mental health, 13 Reasons Why has finally wrapped up.

If you wish to know the trajectory of your favorite characters, how their story arc develops at the end of the series, keep reading.

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

In the fourth season, Clay Jensen is now put into therapy after he struggles with his deteriorating mental health. He experiences several blackouts and he is put into a psychiatric ward of a hospital. He and Ani split up but both of them remain close friends. In the final scene of the finale episode, he and Tony go on a summer trip. He finally packs up for Brown University.

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla.

Tony wants to start boxing and he gets an offer for a scholarship to University of Nevada. He has to choose between leaving or staying with his dad to run the auto shop. His Dad encourages him to leave. His boyfriend, Caleb helps him to run the shop. We see in the finale that Tony and Clay go on a road trip before their colleges begin.

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis.

Jessica is the student body president and in season 4, she sparks a romance with football player Diego Torres. As Justin returns from rehab, he rejects her. Jessica works for the betterment of Liberty High. When riot breaks out, she is the one to ensure that the prom takes place. Later she gets into Berkeley and she consider to restart her romance with Diego.

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

We see that things are not so good for Bryce. He is now on a downward spiral. He drinks too much and after Bryce and Monty’s deaths, he hooks up with a number of people. But with Justin’s death, Zach realises he need to pull up. At Liberty High, he is offered the role as football coach but he declines. Instead he joins college to pursue music.

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

In the starting of Season 4, it was revealed that Tyler is an informant working for the police. But with his secret causes, he is interrogated by his friends for the possession of guns. While at an active-shooter drill at Liberty High, Tyler develops feelings for Monty’s sister Estela. As the series wraps up, they start dating.

You can catch up with the entire series 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

