13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as a trans woman!

Actor Tommy Dorfman, famously known for playing the cis-male character Ryan Shaver on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, announced herself as a trans woman.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, Tommy made the revelation stating, “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically … Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”

Talking to Torrey Peters, who is a trans novelist, Tommy said that she now used she/her pronouns, and that she has privately been a trans woman for a year now.

Tommy continued, “Some people moved houses during the pandemic, some people changed genders. For many years I wanted to start transitioning and it felt really daunting and really scary to embark on that journey, especially because I’m at the beginning of my career.”

As told by Tommy, she always felt a feminine inside, and the pandemic inspired her to look inside herself a bit more deeply. “For me, it really took everything to go away, me alone in my bed, trying to imagine what my life at 60 would look like — and all I can see was a woman.”

Other than that, Tommy also made the news public with an Instagram post, rocking various dresses from Time’s photoshoot, crediting everybody who put into her look. She captioned, “thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman i am today. my pronouns are she/her… thank you, @time, for this space, @torreyadora for writing this story, and @gizellehernandez for these images.”

“I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world,” wrote Tommy.

Tommy told Time, “Recently I looked to examples of others who have come out as trans. There’s the version I couldn’t really afford to do, which is to disappear for two years and come back with a new name, new face and new body. But that’s not what I wanted.”

Tommy also stated that she would no longer play male characters. Besides, she already has a first female role for her in the forthcoming film Sharp Stick, written and directed by Lena Dunham.

The post 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as a trans woman! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.