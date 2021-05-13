10 Best Free Mobile Casino Apps

The invention of the smartphone has made everything possible, from online banking, online shopping, and now online gambling. Using your smartphone or any device with internet connectivity, you can install different apps, including online casino apps. Through this, you can play different types of online casino games and bet on sports anytime and anywhere for as long as you have a reliable internet connection.
There are two ways to play casino games through mobile – accessing the official casino site through your phone’s web browser or the more convenient one – through a dedicated mobile app. With just one click, you can open the mobile casino app and access various features. Most mobile casino apps are free and can be easily downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store. You have to make sure you download the app that is compatible with your phone’s operating system, or else the download will not be successful.
Playing for real cash
Top casino gaming software providers make it possible to play casino games and bet on sports using real money through your phone. Some of the best mobile gaming providers include NetEnt, Microgaming, and Playtech, to name a few. Before playing with real cash, you can practice using a demo account to be familiarized with navigating the app. Bear in mind that every app has a different set of rules, terms, and conditions. The navigation process differs from one casino app to another. Hence, it is important to familiarize yourself with the mobile casino app first before starting to play with real cash.
We did our research and gave you some of the best mobile casino apps that can be downloaded for free. In our list includes the following:
- Betway Casino – It is one of the highly reputable online casino platforms for Indian players. Fortunately, it has a dedicated casino app that can be downloaded at no charge. When you download and install the app, sign up for an account, and make your first deposit, you will receive a generous welcome bonus. The winning rate is 97.29%, and the payout is processed within the day.
- Spin Casino – It has a winning percentage of 98.02% and a little welcome bonus. Payout request is processed within the day.
- Royal Vegas Casino – When it comes to legit online casinos, Royal Vegas always makes it on top of the list. It is known to offer a generous welcome bonus to new players. The winning percentage is 96.87%, and same-day withdrawal request processing.
- Royal Panda – Another name present in the list of top online casino platforms is Royal Panda. It has a dedicated mobile app for both Android and iOS users. It is known to offer a generous welcome bonus and a winning percentage of 96.71%. The payout could take up to two days.
- Party Casino is not as popular as other online casino platforms in India, but if you’re looking for a trustworthy casino mobile app, Party Casino won’t disappoint.
- Ruby Fortune – If you are a slot machine lover, download Ruby Fortune’s casino mobile app. It has a wide selection of slot games you can play straight from your mobile device.
- Karamba – A new name for Indian gamblers, but you can always count on Karamba when it comes to mobile casino app. The winning percentage is 98.09%, although the payout processing time could take up to three days. Overall, Karamba is worth a try.
- Platinum Play – It is one of the most mobile-friendly online casino apps. Once you sign up for an account and make a deposit, you will receive a welcome bonus.
- Euro Palace – When looking for exceptional casino gaming software, look no other than Euro Palace. Download for free and access different types of casino games with a winning percentage of 96.84%.
- Jackpot City – For slot lovers, download Jackpot City mobile app and enjoy a wide array of slot games.
